AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– As of Monday, $3 million is available to businesses in Aurora. Applications are being accepted for the “Safety and Security Grant Program,” the first of three grant programs the City of Aurora is launching to support small businesses, nonprofits and community groups with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
This program focuses on safety and security improvements for the areas that need them most.
It could mean huge improvements for businesses and law enforcement. The grants can be applied to a number of upgrades, including physical changes related to lighting, alarms, cameras, windows, entrances and mirrors. Those changes can allow law enforcement to more efficiently and effectively respond to public safety issues.
Eligible applicants will go through a safety and security assessment with the Aurora Police Department to identify and improve upgrades.
Grant funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis until June 30, 2023 or earlier depending on how long the funds last.
