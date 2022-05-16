ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Robin Niceta, a former social worker with Arapahoe County, was charged Monday morning with Retaliation Against An Elected Official, a Class 6 Felony, and making a false report, a misdemeanor. Niceta allegedly filed a complaint against Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky in January after Jurinsky publicly lashed out at then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, calling Wilson “trash” and saying people were no longer safe in Aurora.

Niceta was Wilson’s “intimate partner” according to authorities.

After those comments, someone filed an anonymous complaint with Arapahoe County Social Services the following day, accusing Jurinsky of abusing her two-year-old son.

According to an affidavit in the case obtained by CBS4, the anonymous caller claimed they were a worker at one of Jurinsky’s restaurants and that Jurinsky sexually abused her child in front of the caller. But after authorities visited with Jurinsky and her family, and a visit to the child’s daycare, and multiple interviews, investigators determined “no wrongdoing on Jurinsky’s part” according to the affidavit.

Jurinsky told investigators she believed the complaint was filed as retaliation for her harsh words about Chief Wilson.

Supervisors at Arapahoe County Social Services listened to the recorded complaint and believed the caller was Niceta. Investigators say they traced the phone which was used for the call, back to Niceta.

When investigators say they confronted Niceta about the anonymous call coming from her phone, she responded, “Okay, I don’t know anything about that.”

She went on to say she did not make the call but that several people have access to her phone, including Vanessa Wilson.

An attorney for Wilson said she was unfamiliar with the case.

Niceta also told investigators she had no idea where Jurinsky lived but a search of her county laptop showed a search for “Danielle Jurinsky’s Address.”

Suzanne Staiert, an attorney representing Jurinsky, said a news conference was planned for 3 p.m. Monday to discuss the criminal charge and the investigation that led to it.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Jurinsky told CBS4.

She applauded the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and said the allegation against her was “disgusting.”

Bartmann said it took many many hours to investigate the complaint against Jurinsky and “hurts those who the allegations were made against.”

Court records indicate Niceta’s personal recognizance bond has been set at $4,000.