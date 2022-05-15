DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s legislative session just ended, but not before lawmakers passed some major changes for the towing business. Among them was a requirement for towing companies to give 24 hours written notice before removing a vehicle from a parking spot or the common area of an apartment building.
Under the bill, towers are required to take pictures of the car and cite the reason for the tow before connecting to the vehicle.
The tow company must also allow owners access to the car to get their belongings and return the vehicle even if the owner can’t pay charges in full.
While advocates applaud these changes, tow companies say the bill goes too far. Under current law, towing companies can hold your car for 2 days before notifying you even as charges accrue. They could also sell your car in 30 days if you can’t pay in full to get it back.
