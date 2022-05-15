DENVER (CBS4) – The parents of a 3-year-old who fatally shot himself will not face criminal prosecution, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

A spokesperson from the DA’s Office said there was insufficient evidence in the case to result in a successful prosecution.

“It is our duty to only take those cases that we feel could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Maro Casparian told CBS4, “and this is one of those cases” that could not be.

Manuel Lopez, 34, and Celina Duran, 39, were informed of the decision Thursday. They both had been arrested by police on felony Child Abuse Causing Death charges before the DA’s Office decided against formally filing charges.

According to reports from the Denver Police Department, the child shot himself in the late afternoon of April 17 while alone inside a parked vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. The department said the boy was driven by private vehicle to a nearby hospital. He passed away five days later.

UPDATE: The child who suffered a suspected self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound has died from the injuries. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there are no arrests(s) to report, at this time. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 25, 2022

Warrants were issued, and Duran, the boy’s mother, was arrested April 28. Lopez turned himself in to police on May 2.

The case is now closed.

Colorado legislators recently passed a bill requiring gunowners to securely store their weapons. Supporters of the bill said more regulation was needed to prevent accidents involving children who had access to guns. The bill was signed into law April 19.