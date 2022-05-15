DENVER, (CBS4) – During the pandemic, a lot of people decided it was a good time to get a pet. Now that restrictions are lifting and life is getting back to normal, many of those people are dropping the dog or cat they adopted at a shelter.

The Denver Animal Shelter thought of a creative and cute way to help care for the huge influx of animals in need — a kitten and puppy shower.

“It’s a cute way for people to kind of get to know like us a little bit,” said Anais Saucedo, the foster coordinator at the Denver Animal Shelter.

They had the games, prizes, snacks, decorations and of course puppies and kittens for people to play with.

It was an opportunity for people to learn how they can help the shelter care for their animals, which at the moment there is no shortage of.

According to the shelter, in the first four months of 2019 (the last full year business year before COVID), owners surrendered 257 animals. In 2022 the shelter has already taken in 421.

“I think things have changed a little bit since COVID, and I think people are just busier. Our adoptions are a little bit lower than normal, so we’re just seeing a little bit slowing down on getting animals out faster,” said Saucedo.

Just like at a baby shower, the shelter was accepting gifts. They were collecting supplies and funds and looking for people who would be willing to foster and animal in their home. That way the shelter has more room to take in needy animals.

“We’re seeing a higher intake, or population, so we’re looking for more fosters to kind of help alleviate our population problems right now,” said Saucedo.

They are also looking for folks who might want to add a dog or cat to their family so animals like these can find their forever homes.

“We have puppies, kittens, we have older animals, big animals, small dogs, anything that you’re looking for we will have,” said Saucedo.

RELATED: Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters