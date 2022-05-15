DENVER(CBS)- Colorado has an active week of weather developing as we hit mid May. Between Monday and Friday we have a chance for everything from a warming trend, two cold fronts, severe thunderstorms, return to fire danger, rain showers and for some a chance for snow by the end of the week.

To start things off a ridge of high pressure is rolling over the Rockies to bring warmer days in over the state for Monday and Tuesday.

Then, come Tuesday and Wednesday there is a little dip in the jet stream bringing in a small disturbance over the state. This should be enough to get a few thunderstorms forming each afternoon thru Wednesday along with a mid-week cool down.

Tuesday afternoon and evening may see a few severe thunderstorms with up to 1 inch diameter hail and gusts of wind up to 60 mph. This outlook is mostly marginal from Fort Collins to Denver’s east side out over the eastern plains.

Warm and windy conditions will return over eastern Colorado on Thursday brining back high fire danger for many. There may be Red Flag Warnings posted for some spots by then. We will have to keep an eye on that. The wind will be coming in ahead of a deeper, stronger low pressure trough that will work its way in on Friday.

When the trough moves thru late Thursday strong winds will develop with much cooler temperatures and measurable moisture sliding in for Friday.

At this time some of the long range models are indicating a chance of snow in the mountains, a cold mix for the foothills and parts of the metro area. There will also be a few much needed rain showers across the eastern plains.

As of Sunday night with 5 days to go it is too early to tell you how much or zero in on the snow line across the area.