DENVER (CBS4) – A beautiful Sunday is expected across Colorado with relatively light wind and mild temperatures. Highs today will be similar to Saturday’s except along the Front Range and on the plains where it will be about 3-5 degrees cooler thanks to a weak cold front.

Scattered clouds will develop and pass through the state Sunday afternoon and evening. A few places could even see some virga or sprinkles. The most likely area for that to happen would be along the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Make plans to see tonight’s total eclipse on the moon. It will reach a peak at 10:11 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone. Some of the clouds from the afternoon may hang around but hopefully they won’t obstruct your view too much.

The week ahead will feature a variety of weather conditions. The fire danger will climb back to critical levels in parts of central and southern Colorado. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible along and east of the Front Range, especially on Tuesday. The wind will also return to most areas and will be particularly strong on Thursday.

Then by Friday a cool and potentially wet storm will move into the region. Right now it looks like Denver will see highs fall into the 50s with rain showers. Depending on how cold this storm ends up being we could see a mix or even snow for some places so stay tuned to see how it evolves.