CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Search and rescue personnel pulled the body of a 29-year-old man from Cherry Creek Reservoir on Saturday, a week after the man slipped from an inner tube being pulled by a boat and failed to resurface.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message that its Marine Evidence Recovery Team had located and recovered the man’s body with the help of personnel and equipment from South Metro Fire Rescue.
The agency stated it suspected the man drowned, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.
That same office will also release the man’s identity after his family members have been notified of the recovery.
Grant Brown, CPW's Boating Safety Program Manager, shows us the ROV Pro V the Marine Evidence Recovery Team uses in water recovery operations. The ROV (remote operated vehicle) uses sonar, lights, video cameras and a manipulator in searches. pic.twitter.com/DVYYoQ06Pd
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 8, 2022
The reservoir re-opened to recreational boating activity Friday morning. It had been closed since Sunday.
Authorities were alerted to the man’s disappearance at approximately 7 p.m. last Saturday.
Initial search efforts concentrated in water depths of 15 feet about 300 yards from the marina on the reservoir’s west end. Airborne and underwater drones were used.
What started as a search was changed to a recovery operation when the man was not found in the first 90 minutes of searching.