CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Logan Smith

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Search and rescue personnel pulled the body of a 29-year-old man from Cherry Creek Reservoir on Saturday, a week after the man slipped from an inner tube being pulled by a boat and failed to resurface.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a Twitter message that its Marine Evidence Recovery Team had located and recovered the man’s body with the help of personnel and equipment from South Metro Fire Rescue.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

The agency stated it suspected the man drowned, but the official cause of death will be determined by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

That same office will also release the man’s identity after his family members have been notified of the recovery.

RELATED  Search Crews Expand Search For Man Missing In Cherry Creek Reservoir

The reservoir re-opened to recreational boating activity Friday morning. It had been closed since Sunday.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

Authorities were alerted to the man’s disappearance at approximately 7 p.m. last Saturday.

Initial search efforts concentrated in water depths of 15 feet about 300 yards from the marina on the reservoir’s west end. Airborne and underwater drones were used.

A member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office launches a drone in an effort to search for a missing man May 7th at Cherry Creek Reservoir. (credit: CBS)

What started as a search was changed to a recovery operation when the man was not found in the first 90 minutes of searching.

 

 

Logan Smith