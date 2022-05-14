DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers stayed busy on Saturday morning, unpacking bags of donations from cars in a special drive-through baby shower. It was all to give a little love to moms and dads all around the Denver metro area.

Essential items like bibs, burp cloths, and blankets are hard to come by right now for some families. That’s why CBS4 proudly partnered with the Denver Health Foundation for “Newborns in Need.” The community showed up generously throughout the day. For Pamela Dolce, donating is a lifetime labor of love. (Link: https://twitter.com/ETorresDenver/status/1525525332815540224)

“Honey, I grew up in a non-rich family,” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “I love children and was never able to have any of my own.”

She’s 73-year-old Denver native and has crocheted thousands of blankets to give back to children over the years.

“It’s something I can do. I learned crocheting from my grandmother when I was a little girl, and it feels like – every stitch – I can see my grandma on the porch doing this number, you know?” she chuckled.

With each blanket, she also attaches a note for each baby. “This blanket is a permanent hug,” she read aloud. “When you feel sad lonely or just want a hug, for reassurance, just take this cover. Remember every stitch is a hug for you.”

She says, with every donation, she hopes someone feels cared for. “When they first start out, they need something that they can say: This is mine. It doesn’t take a lot of time, doesn’t take a lot of money but it can mean something so special for someone coming into this world.”

