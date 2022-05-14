DENVER (CBS4) – Another dry and warm weekend is in store for Colorado with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected statewide. We will have wind both days but it shouldn’t be as strong as we saw earlier in the week with gusts averaging 15 to 25 mph.

There will be one exception to this and that will be for central and south-central Colorado, where some places may gust in the 30-40 mph range at times and that is where we have Red Flag Warnings in effect through sunset today. Areas near fires will have air quality issues today, such as in Teller County.

High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be in the 60s and 70s in the mountains. If you plan to be near or above the tree line your highs will be in the 40s and 50s, depending on the elevation. The western slope, Denver metro and eastern plains will see mostly 80s.

Looking ahead we see the potential for a few changes to the pattern next week. The first change will be an increase in moisture near the surface, especially on the eastern plains, starting about Tuesday. This will mean the chance for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. Of course that means lightning, which isn’t good for the fire danger. But, it could also mean some rain where the storms pop up, so we have to take the good with the bad.

By next weekend there is the potential for a rather chilly late May storm to pass by. Depending on the path it takes we could see rain and snow in the area along with a few days of below normal temperatures. Right now it looks like Denver could see highs in the 50s both days, but this is a week out and a lot can change with this forecast so stay tuned.