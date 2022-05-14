By Anna Maria Basquez
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two hikers suffering from extreme altitude sickness were rescued off the popular Maroon Bells-Snowmass area trail of Conundrum Creek Saturday, officials with Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“At approximately 12:15 PM Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a relayed message from a concerned hiker through a Garmin GPS,” said a statement issued by the sheriff’s office. “The hiker relayed there were two sick hikers near a campsite, eight miles up Conundrum Creek. The message further stated both hikers were suffering extreme altitude sickness and needed immediate medical assistance.”
The rescue was complete after about six hours including CareFlight transporting both patients to Aspen Valley Hospital to receive care.
The trail parallels Conundrum Creek and weaves 8.5 miles and 2,500 vertical feet up a valley and through woods.
Careflight of the Rockies and Mountain Rescue Aspen responded.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings and their limitations. Hikers are encouraged always to be prepared for the unexpected when traveling through the backcountry,” officials said in a statement.