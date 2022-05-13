(CBS4/AP) – The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them. The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, made the request during his court appearance Friday, a day after the 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly locking some of her and their baby’s belongings in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia.

She said she didn’t feel threatened and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation.”

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer. Jeudy’s lawyer says the incident shouldn’t have been treated as a domestic violence case.

“I don’t believe a crime has been committed. I don’t believe my client did anything that would rise the level of a crime and having someone spend the night in jail. Because we have this quote moniker of domestic violence. It should only apply when there’s a threat of violence. There’s actual violence or attempted violence. None of that’s here. Why does it somebody have to spend the night in jail?” Harvey Steinberg said.

Even though authorities did not allege Jeudy committed violence, the sheriff’s office said such enhancers are typically added to cases when there is an intimate relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Jeudy was released from the Arapahoe County Jail on a personal recognizance bond. He is allowed to travel and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.

“Bad things happen to good people, and that’s what this case is,” Steinberg said.

