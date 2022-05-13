COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – One person has died in a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs. The deputy coroner said Friday the female victim has been tentatively identified.
Authorities say venting propane tanks and gusty winds helped spread the fire on Thursday at the Skylark Mobile Home Park. It was one of three that broke out in the area.
It took firefighters about 12 minutes to get to the mobile home park, in part because of another wildfire that was threatening homes across town.
Another wildfire that started in the foothills southwest of the city was still considered a threat Friday.
