(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures.

Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado:

Aurora

Rebel Marketplace

Del Mar Park

312 Del Circle

This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and created Rebel Marketplace. It’s open the first and third Saturdays of the month from May through October 15. The hours are 9 p.m. to 1 p.m

Stanley Farmers Market

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St.

Maybe you’d rather start your weekend by visiting a farmers market on the way home from work Friday afternoon. Then the Stanley Farmers Market is just the tick. It’s open every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting in June and running through September.

Boulder Farmers Market

13th & Canyon

Check out the Saturday farmers market or the Wednesday evening. You’ll find dozen of vendors with fresh produce and prepared foods as well as artists. The Saturday market is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can spend Wednesday’s evening enjoying all the sales and a beer garden from 4 p.m. until dusk.

Denver Farmers Market

City Park

1600 City Park Esplanade

The market is open every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 14 through October 29. It’s a great place for breakfast, brunch and lunch where you can enjoy live music while you explore not just the food but also check out some items for your own garden and even learn about composting.

Fort Collins Farmers Market

1001 E. Harmony Road

You’ll have two choices to visit this market once we hit the middle of June. The Sunday market is already open, the Wednesday edition starts June 15. The market is open both days from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You’ll find fresh produce and flowers as well as bread, pastries, jams, pickles and honey. We think that offers lots of great excuses to take time off some Wednesday this summer.

Greeley Farmers Market at the Depot

902 7th Ave

This farmers market opens at 8 a.m. on Saturdays to serve up a variety of locally grown produce as well as baked-goods, roasted chilies, meats and bread. You’ll also find perfect gifts from local artisans. This market offers live entertainment as well landscaping advices from the Weld County Master Gardeners from CSU extension. This market also offers Wednesday evening hours. One note for this market, no pets allowed.

Longmont Farmers Market

9595 Nelson Road, Boulder County Fairgrounds

You’ll find plenty of family fun at this market. It’s open every Saturday with artisan shows on the fourth Saturday of every month. The Firehouse Art Center creates art activities for kids. In addition to serving up produce that includes mushrooms, greens and greens, you’ll have lots of opportunity to sample wares and enjoy the live music. Once again, you are asked to leave your pets at home.