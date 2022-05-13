A long week of high fire danger and wind is almost over, but those conditions are not. We will continue to be gusty and dry through the weekend. Some of us won’t be as windy as the last few days, but still expect it to be gusty across the state.
We have Red Flag Warnings once again for southern Colorado, where the wind and heat will be the worst. Even if you aren’t under a warning, still be cautious outside. With the warm temperatures, it will be a great weekend to get outside and get some projects done in the yard. Remember the fire danger while you’re out and about getting your work done.
Rain chances are actually in the forecast for next week! It doesn’t look like much, but we will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms possible early next week.