(CBS4) — A crash with a vehicle and a motorcycle caused a large delay and closed a stretch of Interstate 70 just west of I-270 in Denver Friday morning.
According to the COtrip website, the crash was in westbound lanes of I-70, and all lanes were shut down at Havana Street just west of I-270, Denver Police Department tweeted.
All lanes were closed as of 10:30 a.m.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving motorist and a motorcyclist on WB I-70 just west of I-270. WB I-70 is closed at Havana. #Denver pic.twitter.com/nLQLyx4okl
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2022