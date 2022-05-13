CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:I-70 Traffic

(CBS4) — A crash with a vehicle and a motorcycle caused a large delay and closed a stretch of Interstate 70 just west of I-270 in Denver Friday morning.

(credit: CDOT)

According to the COtrip website, the crash was in westbound lanes of I-70, and all lanes were shut down at Havana Street just west of I-270, Denver Police Department tweeted.

All lanes were closed as of 10:30 a.m.

