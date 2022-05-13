(CBS4) — We finally know who the Colorado Avalanche will be playing in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. The St. Louis Blues closed out their series with the Wild in dominating fashion, getting a 5-1 win on Thursday night.
The Avs will begin their second round series at home on either Monday or Tuesday, and when they do goalie Darcy Kuemper will be good to go.
Kuemper was on the ice today at practice on Thursday, and Coach Jared Bednar said the swelling around his eye has gone down.
The Avalanche played the Blues three times during the regular season and the Avs went 2-1 in those games.
The dates and times for the Avs-Blues series has not yet been announced. The Avs were the first NHL team to advance to the second round this postseason.
“Alright St. Louis, we’ll be seeing you,” the team wrote on their Facebook page, and shared a similar comment on Twitter:
See you soon, St. Louis. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/NhsShS9X9s
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 13, 2022