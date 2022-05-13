(CBS4) – Warmer than normal temperatures are impacting Colorado’s ski industry this month. Snow is melting rapidly, and Breckenridge announced they will close their skiing operations this weekend, a full two weeks earlier than they had hoped to close.
The resort sent out a video on social media thanking all of their employees and people who visited this winter.
“We can’t wait to see you on the mountain this summer, and again next November!” they wrote on Twitter.
That said, all good things must come to an end eventually, and we want to share a HUGE thank you to our employees and our guests, and everyone who joined us during our 60th anniversary season. We can’t wait to see you on the mountain this summer, and again next November! pic.twitter.com/ikUlPP0dSt
— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) May 12, 2022