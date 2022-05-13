CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles

(CBS4) – Warmer than normal temperatures are impacting Colorado’s ski industry this month. Snow is melting rapidly, and Breckenridge announced they will close their skiing operations this weekend, a full two weeks earlier than they had hoped to close.

The resort sent out a video on social media thanking all of their employees and people who visited this winter.

“We can’t wait to see you on the mountain this summer, and again next November!” they wrote on Twitter.

