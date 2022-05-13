(CBS4) – The search for a man who went underwater at Cherry Creek Reservoir last weekend isn’t over, but boating is being allowed on the reservoir once again.
A team with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office joined South Metro Fire Rescue in the recovery operation this week. The search crews used specialized underwater equipment and drones while the boating closure was in place. They say the reservoir bottom has been “thoroughly” searched.
First responders say it is their No. 1 priority to bring the victim back to the family. They will continue to use the underwater equipment and will continue to search shoreline areas as the effort continues.
The boat ramp was reopened early Friday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident, which happened on Saturday, that might help with the investigation is asked to call 303-291-7227.