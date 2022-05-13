(CBS4) – Aurora police are commending a community for working together to stop a bicycle thief. Alec Jackson was arrested for an outstanding warrant and larceny.
Police have been investigating multiple bike thefts from Stanley Marketplace over the last few months. Last week the suspect tried to strike again, but community members held the suspect until officers arrived. APD shared an image on Twitter of the takedown:
Last Thur., the suspect tried to victimize again, but wasn't expecting was the quick response of our community. Thanks to our community members who courageously & safely held the suspect, Alec Jackson, until our officers could arrive. Alec was arrested for a warrant & larceny. pic.twitter.com/WUccCVEh7E
Police believe Jackson is responsible for more than 100 thefts.
If you had your bike stolen from the Stanley Marketplace but didn’t report it, you’re asked to call Aurora police PAR Officer Knox at bknox@auroragov.org.