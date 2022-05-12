TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of homes and more than 120 people have been evacuated out of the Lakemoor subdivision because of a wildfire burning in Teller County. The so-called High Park Fire had burned 386 acres as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
Forty homes and 120 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders due to the fire. Cripple Creek Ranches was placed on pre-evacuation notice.
An evacuation shelter was set up at Cripple Creek Schools.
Teller County Commissioners sent a disaster declaration to Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday night and were waiting on his approval.