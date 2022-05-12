DENVER (CBS4)– Less than three weeks from its launch, the City of Denver reached its limit for rebates for the popular e-bike rebate program. The voucher offers $400 or $1,200 back depending on the bike or person’s income level.
“Denver, we are amazed,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “There is a clear desire for e-bikes, and for trying a healthier and more sustainable way to get around our beautiful city. The work of our office is to find climate solutions that directly benefit residents, and I think we have a clear winner here.”
Now the city will shift to a limited-release model as funding becomes available throughout the year. Interested Denver residents can sign up for notifications for when the application is live again.
Since the program launched on Earth Day, the city has received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications. Forty percent of those applications are income-qualified, which accounts for 55% of the program’s available funding.
According to Denver, residents who have already applied for a rebate will not be affected by the application pause, and those applications will be processed within 10 business days. Residents who have already received a rebate voucher will still be able to use it at a participating bike shop within 60 days of issuance.