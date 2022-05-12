EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4)– “Chip” Tallon said it was a part of his motto to exceed expectations and create memorable experiences.

“I go ‘I haven’t danced in 20 years!'” Tallon said, recalling with a laugh.

Tallon works the winters outside the Eagle Regional Airport helping travelers in and out and keeping traffic moving. He said he’s done a lot in his years as an attendant, but he remembers one of those requests especially clearly.

“During the Christmas season I was out there on the curb,” Tallon explained, “A lady came up to me from a van that her mother was in, her mother was disabled and in a wheelchair in the van and she kind of grabbed me by the arm and said, ‘come on Chip, we have to dance!”

Talon says he had never met the woman before.

“I wear a nametag with my name on it,” he explained. He said the woman had a reason she was hoping he would join her.

“She said ‘whenever I come to the airport I dance with my mom,’ So we did a little jig for her mom,” he said chuckling.

The same travelers would come back in February and in March. By then, Tallon had gotten the hang of the routine. He grabbed some coworkers and they formed a kick line, captured by another coworker.

That moment inspired one of his coworkers to nominate him for the Top Frontline Workers Award from the Colorado Tourism Office. Tallon won for the Rockies Playground category.

Tallon just laughed and said he had to give some credit to his surgeon in Vail.

“I have 2 knee replacements and so I owe it to them!”

Tallon said there’s a chance you can catch him dancing this next winter season outside the airport.