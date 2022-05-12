More Red Flag Warnings for Colorado on Friday. This relentless wind just won’t quit. Combine the intense wind with the very dry conditions, fire danger remains at critical levels in many parts of the state.
Red Flag Warnings will be in place on Friday, and for many of these areas again on Saturday.
We stay warm and windy through the weekend, with temperatures back in the low 80s by Saturday. It may not be until the middle of next week that we start to see the chance of rain in the First Alert Forecast.