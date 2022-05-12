DENVER(CBS)- We have a special day coming up on Sunday in the Astronomy world! It is a total lunar eclipse coming your way to finish out the weekend. This one is quite special. It is at a reasonable time with most of it happening before midnight. And it will be a Full, Super, Flower Moon! https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/04/25/total-lunar-eclipse-full-super-flower-blood-moon/

Weather this weekend will be warm with mid 60s expected in the Denver metro area to get the lunar festivities started on Sunday night. With mostly clear skies expected the viewing should be perfect. You do not need any special glasses and you can look at a lunar eclipse with the naked eye safely.

Most of the eastern plains are expected to be clear on Sunday night. Western and southern Colorado may have a few passing clouds that could hamper the view from time to time. But, don’t let that stop you from getting outdoors and getting a look at the big bright moon between the clouds.

Many locations are setting up viewing sights if you would like to get with other astronomy enthusiasts. One of these is the Denver Astronomical Society at Chamberlain Observatory. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2022/05/01/lunar-eclipse-watch-denver-observatory/