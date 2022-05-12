COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire #WorkingGrassFire Crew from several agencies along with CSFD are on scene of grass fire at Milton Proby and Powers. South and Northbound Powers are closed pic.twitter.com/BV3LDDJvH6 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

The Colorado Springs Airport tweeted that there was a shelter in place for those inside the airport due to the wildfire.

ALERT: We are issuing a shelter in place for those inside the building. At this time, remain in the building and we will continue to keep everyone updated. — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) May 12, 2022

The airport also tweeted that all inbound operations had ceased. Passengers were urged to contact their airline regarding flight status.

All inbound operations have ceased at this time. If you have an upcoming flight, please contact your airline directly. — Colorado Springs Airport (@COSAirport) May 12, 2022

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted mandatory evacuations for those living south of Milton E Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Express Way, north of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, and west of Peak Innovation Parkway. They also issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area east of Powers and west of Peak Innovation Way, and northeast of the S-curve on Powers to Milton Proby Blvd.

MANDATORY EVACUATION: South of Milton E Proby Parkway, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, and West of Peak Innovation Parkway is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in danger. https://t.co/8ybfyDKy4g — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 12, 2022

Firefighters in Colorado Springs also evacuated students from two schools because of another grass fire earlier in the day.

People evacuated 500 homes in the Stetson Hills neighborhood. That fire burned about 25 acres. Another fire burned eight mobile homes in the Skylark neighborhood. That evacuation order for the mobile home park will remain in effect at least overnight.

The evacuation center for the Skylark Mobile Home Park evacuees is Grace Baptist Church, located at 3500 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.