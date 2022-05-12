ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos will be in the spotlight early and often in the 2022 season with five primetime games. Four of their nationally televised appearances come in the first six weeks of the season. The fifth comes in week 14 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos open the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The game will feature the return to Seattle for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks. The game could feature the Seattle debut for former Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock, as well as the storylines of former Broncos Noah Fant and Shelby Harris facing their former team. Lock, Fant and Harris were all part of the trade which brought Wilson to Denver.

There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

The Broncos will play their home opener the following week when they welcome the Houston Texans to Mile High on September 18. This game will be televised on CBS.

Week three will be the Broncos second nationally televised game as they take on Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers in Denver.

In Week five, the Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts for a Thursday Night Football game. It is the first time a TNF game will be played in Denver since the 2019 season.

The following week, the Broncos will make their return to Monday Night Football after not having a primetime Monday night game in 2021. It will be a highly touted AFC West showdown against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17.

Denver wraps the month of October with a trip across the pond, where they will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. It’s the Broncos first trip to London since 2010. The following week will be the team’s bye week.

The final stretch of the season will be a tough road as the Broncos will be pushing to make the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season. The final five weeks include two games against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the week 14 matchup on December 11th slated to be on Sunday Night Football. Then, on December 18, Denver will host the Arizona Cardinals, who made the postseason in 2021. That game will feature the return of Trey McBride to Denver. The Fort Morgan native and Colorado State football star was drafted 55th overall by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Broncos will then play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, on Christmas Day on CBS. It will be one of three NFL games on Christmas Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 MT.

Denver will wrap the season with two divisional matchups, against the Chiefs in Kansas City on January 1st and then against Chargers in Denver on January 7th or 8th. The date of the final game of the season will be determined later in the year.

Denver Broncos 2022-2023 Regular Season Schedule

1- Sept. 12 at Seattle Seahawks 6:15 p.m. ESPN

2- Sept. 18 vs. Houston Texans 2:25 p.m. CBS

3- Sept. 25 vs. San Francisco 49ers 6:20 p.m. NBC

4- Oct. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 p.m. CBS

5- Oct. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts 6:15 p.m. Prime

6- Oct. 17 at LA Chargers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

7- Oct. 23 vs. New York Jets 2:05 p.m. CBS

8- Oct. 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 7:30 a.m. ESPN+

9- BYE

10- Nov. 13 at Tennessee Titans 11 a.m. CBS

11- Nov. 20 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 p.m. FOX

12- Nov. 27 at Carolina Panthers 11 a.m. FOX

13- Dec. 4 at Baltimore Ravens 11 a.m. CBS

14- Dec. 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 6:20 p.m. NBC

15- Dec. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals 2:05 p.m. FOX

16- Dec. 25 at LA Rams 2:30 p.m. CBS/Nickelodeon

17- Jan. 1 at Kansas City Cheifs 11 a.m. CBS

18- Jan. 7/8 LA Chargers TBD TBD

*Sunday night games in weeks 5-15 and week 17 are subject to change