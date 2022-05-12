(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities as the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries.
The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.