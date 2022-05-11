DENVER (CBS4) – Today’s group of moms are the most ambitious the workforce has ever seen. But CBS4’s health and wellness contributor Erica Ballard says that only 75% of women who have kids get back to work. And about 40% of those women end up leaving the workforce.

“We know that because the numbers don’t lie. Moms are 79% less likely to get hired, 100% less likely to get promoted and make on average $11,000 less than peers in the same position.”

But this — maternal bias — can all be prevented. The first thing Ballard says we should do to overcome these stigmas is to recognize when moms are being overlooked while at work. She says we need to know what that looks and sounds like.

For example, Ballard says this is what co-workers should look out for, “Well, let’s not put Robin on that project because she has young kids at home and involves travel. Or, Tina would be great in that managerial role, but her hands are full at home so let’s not put her in that leadership position quite yet.”

Once we have that information, we get it out of the organization.

“From a co-worker standpoint, it’s really important to look within, being completely transparent. I used to judge moms way before I was a mom. But I didn’t know I had that bias within. So if you want to be a champion of moms in the workplace, first go inward.”

Ballard wants to reiterate “That if women are in the workforce, it’s really important to recognize that they want to be there.”