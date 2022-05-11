(CBS4) – The League Awards were announced on Wednesday, and an executive at the Denver Center For The Performing Arts has won a prestigious Touring Broadway Award. Jeff Hovorka, Director of Sales and Marketing for the DCPA’s Broadway and Cabaret Divisions, won the Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press Award.
The awards are given out each year by the Broadway League. They celebrate “industry professionals whose outstanding achievements contribute to the success of Broadway on the Road.”
The Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press Award is given to “an individual who has demonstrated quantitatively successful marketing or press communication results in the Touring Broadway community.”
Hovorka has worked for the Denver Center For The Performing Arts for 28 years. He has led the marketing and ad campaigns for the Denver runs for hundreds of touring Broadway shows. That includes the ultra-popular “Disney’s The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
He won the award in part because he “helped grow the profile and strength of Broadway in Denver,” according to a DCPA news release.
In a prepared statement, Executive Director for DCPA Broadway and Cabaret John Ekeberg said Hovorka brings “commitment, enthusiasm and joy” to his work on a daily basis.
“Over the years, Jeff has created and maintained many lasting relationships locally and nationally that benefit the DCPA as well as every Broadway tour that comes through Denver,” said Ekeberg.