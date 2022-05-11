FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Frederick are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old dead. Officers rushed to the home at 6823 2nd Street in Frederick on Sunday morning.
When police and fire personnel responded to the 911 call of a shooting inside the home, they found a 3-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. The child was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.