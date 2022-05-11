The wind just won’t quit in Colorado. We are expecting yet another day with very strong wind, which will once again create high fire danger on Thursday.
A powerful cold front blasted through Colorado on Wednesday. That warmed us up to near record high temperatures for many areas and cranked up the wind. Behind that front on Thursday, we are cooler but unfortunately still gusty.
This means another day with a Red Flag Warning for all of eastern and southern Colorado.
We stay dry through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures head back to the upper 80s by early next week. Our next shot of rain doesn’t get here until the middle of next week.