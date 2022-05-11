DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday was the perfect day to plant some trees as DaVita joined the groups The Park People and the Arbor Foundation. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary by greening up one Denver neighborhood.
DaVita picked Berkeley Lake Park for volunteer work for a particular reason.
“This area is near where an invasive species known as the Emerald Ash Borer has been found and ultimately that species will kill up to one in six trees in Denver. The hope is that by planting trees here we can help keep the park healthy for future generations,” said Davita Communications Specialist Megan Anthony.
DaVita is planting about 25 trees and a number of other shrubs and plants. The company says this is an integral part of its commitment to healthy communities and that a little action can go a long way.