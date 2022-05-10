(CBS4) – A new electric bike rebate program in Denver is off to an impressive start, and its popularity is bringing new demand to stores partnering with the city’s effort. For about two weeks now, eBikes USA in Cherry Creek North has been busier than ever before. From nonstop phone calls to frequent showroom visits, interest in their main product is seemingly skyrocketing.

“I want something for the city, but I also want something that can handle a little bit of off-road,” said Ben Featherston, a customer at the store.

After wanting an electric bike for some time, Featherston is finally ready to buy. He’s one of nearly 2,800 Denverites who’ve applied for the city’s new e-bike rebate since April 22nd.

The voucher offers $400 or $1,200 back depending on the bike or person’s income level. So far, more than half of the vouchers received have been for income-qualified rebates, the city said.

“I got the rebate in seven days,” Featherston said.

“It’s a relatively big purchase, so the idea of getting some money towards that purchase, everything helps,” he added.

For now, the rebates are available through ten stores across the Denver Metro Area, including eBikes USA. Owner Houshmand Moarefi said the response to the program has been better than anticipated.

“The response from the community, from the Denver residents, has been tremendous,” Moarefi said.

“Not only is it helping our business, but it’s also very good to see adaptation of electric bikes in everyday community life,” he said.

The rebates are part of Denver’s Climate Action Program, which also offers vouchers for electric water pumps, car chargers, and more. Its goal is to help families ditch fossil fuels.

“One of the things I really like about this rebate program is it provides opportunities for individuals and families to participate in this energy transition,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s Chief Climate Officer.

“A lot has to be done at the utility level, a lot has to be done at the city and state level, but this is a way we’re engaging our community and clearly satisfying a demand that is there.”

For Featherston, sustainability is a major benefit. So is the ability to conveniently commute around downtown.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to,” said Featherston.

So far, more than 100 rebates have been redeemed. According to Rink, the city aims to approve each application within a ten-day period. After that, the resident has 60 days to use the voucher.