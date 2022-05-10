LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Littleton were involved in an early-morning pursuit that ended with two patrol car crashes, one suspect vehicle crash, one arrest and one suspect on the run. It began just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with a call for attempted theft at CARMAX in the 5800 block of South Broadway.

Officers were told that a live stream video surveillance captured two people trying to steal lockboxes off the vehicles that contained keys for the cars.

When officers arrived at the lot, the two suspects tried to run away and hide between the cars. One female suspect, later identified as Asianna Buck Elk Thunder, 24, was detained at the scene.

The male suspect got into a Kia Optima that was later determined to be stolen out of Denver. He drove off but moments later, struck an officer in a marked patrol car at 191 East Orchard Road. Other officers saw the Kia traveling westbound on West Littleton Boulevard and pursued the suspect. The pursuit was terminated when it was determined that the officers were uninjured.

One pursuing Littleton officer was unable to navigate a curve in the road and struck a retaining wall near the Melting Pot at 2707 West Main Street.

The stolen car with the suspect struck a curb line at the intersection of South Santa Fe Drive and West Main Street. The car was not operational after crashing first into the patrol car and then into the curb line. That’s when the suspect ran away. He was identified as a Black male wearing a hoodie and a mask that concealed most of his face.

The suspect detained on scene, Buck Elk Thunder, was jailed on a previous felony warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and cited for false reporting, obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespassing.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The Littleton Police Department is asking anyone with information about this event to call 303-794-1551 and speak to the lead investigator, Detective Adam Alderson.