GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Greeley rushed to put out a grass fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was burning in the 200 block of 9th Avenue and putting out a lot of thick, black smoke over northern Colorado.
Ground cover fire 200 blk 9th Ave
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ov1wpLWaEo
— Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) May 10, 2022
Multiple @GreeleyFire crews are on scene 200 blk of 9th Av grass cover fire. Heavy smoke in the area, please avoid the area and allow our crews to work safely.
— Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) May 10, 2022
Fire crews urged the public to avoid the area.
Firefighters initially responded to the call of a ground cover fire when the wind spread the flames fueled by something covered in creosote. Fire crews were able to get control of the fire quickly.