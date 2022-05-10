CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Greeley News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Greeley rushed to put out a grass fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was burning in the 200 block of 9th Avenue and putting out a lot of thick, black smoke over northern Colorado.

(credit: Greeley Fire)

Fire crews urged the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters initially responded to the call of a ground cover fire when the wind spread the flames fueled by something covered in creosote. Fire crews were able to get control of the fire quickly.

