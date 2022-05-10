EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi crash that happened near Fort Carson is a good reminder of how dangerous the dry conditions are across Colorado. The semi crashed on southbound I-25 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The semi burst into flames and those flames quickly spread to the brush around it. Firefighters were able to limit the blaze to just one acre.
The driver had some minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the semi to crash.