(CBS4) — This Christmas, Denver Broncos fans will have something extra to cheer for.

The Broncos will match up against the LA Rams Dec. 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for a holiday showdown on CBS4, the CBS Television Network announced Tuesday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson will lead the Broncos in the matchup against Defending Super Bowl champions QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The two teams last played each other in 2018 in what resulted in a close game in favor of the Rams 23-20.

According to the press release, the game is part of a collective initiative between CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to reach NFL fans of all ages. The game will be nationally televised and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Adding to the fun, a special slime-filled telecast tailored for family-viewing fun will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

CHRISTMAS DAY GAME: @CowherCBS and @nateburleson reveal a holiday present for football fans — the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Denver Broncos for a rare Christmas Day game on @NFLonCBS. pic.twitter.com/ridibv06ZZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 10, 2022

Bringing this duet with us to Christmas Day in LA. 🎶@jsimms1119 x @ReemBoi25 pic.twitter.com/TCX9RGrMAs — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 10, 2022

This will mark the fourth time the Broncos have played in a Christmas Day game. According to the DenverBroncos.com, the past three times came in 1999 and 2004 against Detroit and Tennessee, respectively, before falling to the Chiefs in 2016. All three matchups were also played on the road.

This collaboration shifts from past showcases during NFL Super Wild Card weekend, shifting this year to the holidays for the Christmas Day game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. “NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release” will stream that night at 6 p.m. on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.