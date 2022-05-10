By Rachel Smith
(CBS4)– Colorado Democrats are calling on the Senate to protect abortion rights. This comes in the wake of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme court showing the court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade.
Now some lawmakers are scrambling to codify abortion rights through a vote in Congress. U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette and Jason Crow helped draft a letter to Senate leaders.
In the letter, they call on their colleagues to abolish the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Democrats only have 50 right now.
“When Roe v. Wade was decided almost fifty years ago, the courts made it unequivocally clear that access to safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right. This decision has given people safer access to abortion services and contraception, and has helped make America a beacon of hope. However, after decades of attacks on abortion rights, the recent draft opinion by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade not only endangers millions of people and families – it also shows us that we can no longer rely on the courts to protect these fundamental rights,” wrote the Members. “We must codify the right to abortion access through federal legislation, and we cannot allow the filibuster to stand in the way.”
That vote is set for Wednesday. If it doesn’t pass, Democrats say it will be on the ballot this November.