GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Vicente Orozco was sentenced last week to two consecutive life sentences for two murders. Orozco, 22, was found guilty in the stabbing death of both Stevan Sandvick, 61, and Ivan Rivera, 19, on Aug. 15, 2019.
Officers rushed to Belmar Park in Lakewood early on Aug. 15, 2019 where they found Rivera with multiple stab wounds. He had been playing soccer in the park with a friend when he was attacked.
Later that same morning, a witness walking through the park near the Fallen Firefighters Memorial discovered the body of Sandvick with multiple stab wounds.
Sandvick died quickly and Rivera died a few days later. Orozco was arrested a few days after police received a tip about the stabbings.
The victims’ families addressed the court during the sentencing hearing and expressed how much pain and loss they suffered as a result of the murders. According to the district attorney’s office, Rodriguez Rivera was described as a “beautiful kid” with a bright future ahead of him, and Sandvick was described as a father and husband that will be missed very much.
“Today we see justice for the tragedy that took two innocent, random victims from the years ahead of them, their community, and their families,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Adam Hepp. “We are grateful for the courageous and thorough efforts of law enforcement, and we thank Ivan and Stevan’s families for their patience, their strength, and their undaunted courage throughout this process.”
Orozco was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in addition to 15 years for the aggravated robbery of Sandvick on May 6.