COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police across Colorado are noticing one crime that’s on the rise when it comes to gas theft. One woman found out that she was a victim the hard way.
Helen Thompson lives in Colorado Springs. When she noticed her gas tank was empty, she drove to the gas station to fill up. But the gas just poured out onto the ground. Someone had cut into her fuel tank.
“I think they don’t care, don’t care about the consequences and they just don’t care, they want the gas, they are desperate people,” said Thompson.
Police have some advice to try to prevent this from happening if parking in a garage isn’t an option. Park somewhere that’s well-lit and in an area with a lot of people.