Sources: Jokic Wins 2nd Straight MVP AwardFor the second straight season Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic has won the NBA's MVP award, according to reports.

Avs Defenseman Cale Makar Named Norris Trophy FinalistCale Makar just continues his meteoric rise to superstardom. On Monday, the Avs young defenseman was named a finalist for the title of NHL's top defenseman.

Demaryius Thomas' Legacy Lives On At The Boys And Girls ClubDemaryius Thomas impacted so many in his short time on earth. Now that’s he’s gone, his teammates are working hard to keep his memory alive.

Avalanche Take 3-0 Series Lead Over Predators With 7-3 WinGabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Bold Prediction From CBS Sports: Russell Wilson Will Be The 2022 MVPIt's the time of year when CBS Sports comes up with its "bold predictions" for the upcoming NFL season.

Magic Johnson: Familiar Name Added To Group Bidding For Broncos OwnershipThe Denver Broncos have set their own deadline to have new ownership in place by the start of next season.