DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last month. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen.
They were found shot and killed April 26 inside a northeast Denver apartment near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street.
Last week, the reward in the case was increased to $10,000 through Metro Crime Stoppers.
The Denver Police Department will host a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the arrest and the latest on the murder investigation. Watch the news conference live on CBS News Colorado.