By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)  — In Aurora, students are raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

Native jewelry makers, artists and food vendors were at Empower Community High School on Saturday, where we spoke to a student who says she organized the vent after learning Native American women and girls are more likely to be murdered or kidnapped than any other group.

(credit: CBS)

“I felt very passionate about that to start getting back into my roots and trying to help my indigenous community,” organizer Amber Louise Cooke explained.

May 5 is recognized as the National Day Of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls.

