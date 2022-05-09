AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In Aurora, students are raising awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.
Native jewelry makers, artists and food vendors were at Empower Community High School on Saturday, where we spoke to a student who says she organized the vent after learning Native American women and girls are more likely to be murdered or kidnapped than any other group.
“I felt very passionate about that to start getting back into my roots and trying to help my indigenous community,” organizer Amber Louise Cooke explained.
May 5 is recognized as the National Day Of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls.