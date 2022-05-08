CBS News ColoradoWatch Now

(CBS4) — Two men were injured in a shooting on Wazee Street in downtown Denver early Sunday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m.in the 1600 block of Wazee St, where the two men were shot and then taken to the hospital to treat injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate suspect information, and the shooting remained under investigation Sunday evening.