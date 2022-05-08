DENVER (CBS4) – Do you remember the massive hailstorm and flash flooding that struck the Front Range on May 8, 2017? Large hail pummeled Denver’s west side, from Arvada and Wheat Ridge to Lakewood. The hail caused an estimated 150,000 auto insurance claims and an additional 50,000 claims on homes and businesses. To date it is the most costly hailstorm in the metro area’s entire weather history.
One area hit especially hard was around the Colorado Mills Mall. The hail busted skylights and caused widespread flooding inside. The mall was closed for several months due to the damage. The nearby Lutheran Medical Center also suffered extensive damage.
Heavy rain caused flooding in Greeley, Commerce City and parts of Denver. Up to three feet of water covered roads near U.S. 34 and U.S. 85 in Greeley where firefighters had to rescue several residents from apartments on the ground floor. The Greeley Mall suffered extensive damage when water and debris poured into the mall from the roof, covering the main floor.