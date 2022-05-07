FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University students and alumni are buzzing about plans to update the Clark Building.
Located in the middle of campus, some call the ’70’s-style building “ugly.” It’s definitely one of the oldest and most iconic buildings on campus. It’s also one of the last older buildings to get a makeover.
The University will spend $38-million dollars. The rings on the walls will come down, and be replaced by a more modern facade.
The University says that 99-percent of students who attend CSU will take a class in Clark.