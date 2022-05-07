SOUTH PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – High winds created choppy waters at the Spinney Mountain Reservoir. Colorado Parks & Wildlife posted video of the conditions.
Opening day at Spinney Mountain State Park turned into quite the windy one, as it often does in South Park. Kudos to Ranger Makayla for helping land boats at the north ramp in challenging conditions. pic.twitter.com/oXf2RW6i1i
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 7, 2022
It was opening day of boating season on the reservoir. Rangers had to help land boats at the northern boat ramp.