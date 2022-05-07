DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Boulder declared a new record high for Denver. The temperature hit 89 degrees by 1 p.m. on May 7, 2022, which breaks the previous record by 2 degrees. The previous record was 87 degrees sent in 1989.
CBS4 Meteorologists declare First Alert Weather Day as a warning of gusty winds, and critical fire danger.
The forecast is calling for sunny, warm and dry conditions on Saturday, May 6, 2022, with temperatures in the upper 80’s in the Denver Metro Area. Normally, that might be considered a beautiful spring day, but under current drought conditions and with high winds expected, the fire danger is at critical levels. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for much of the state. Denver is included in that warning.
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, creating a slight chance for a rain/snow mix in the northern mountains. No precipitation is expected along the Front Range.
Mother’s Day will be somewhat cooler with highs in the upper 70’s. There is a slim chance of a late-day thunderstorm, only 10-percent. Next week is looking mostly warm and dry.