DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are searching for a woman who’s been missing since the morning of May 6, 2022.
Tresa Alvarado-Espino, 58, was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday morning in the 5000 block of Steele Street, which is the Swansea neighborhood in Denver.
Alvarado-Espino suffers from a cognitive impairment. She is 5’02” tall and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police ask that if you see Alvarado-Espino you call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.