Cale Makar Scores In OT, Colorado Avalanche Win 2-1 Over Predators In Game 2The Colorado Avalanche take Game 2! Sweep the first home stand in Round 1, as they head to Nashville up 2-0 in the series.

Magic Johnson: Familiar Name Added To Group Bidding For Broncos OwnershipThe Denver Broncos have set their own deadline to have new ownership in place by the start of next season.

'Pey'ing It Forward: Peyton Manning Honors Demaryius Thomas With Scholarship For Colorado High School AthletesFormer Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recognized his former teammate, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas by putting future college-bound Colorado high school athletes in position to score a $10,000 grant.

Denver Nuggets Need More Than Healthy Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. To ContendMichael Malone says the Denver Nuggets realize they won't transform into NBA title contenders simply by getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back on the court.

Broncos Will Face Jaguars In 2022 London Game At Wembley StadiumThe Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 8 of the upcoming NFL season.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Has Big Plans For Parking Lots Around Ball ArenaAvalanche and Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke has new plans to drastically redevelop the parking lots around Ball Arena.