DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver jury has convicted a 44-year-old man of murder after he attacked four people with a baseball bat in 2019. The crime committed by Ryan Ashland happened outside PT’s Show Club on the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue on a Sunday afternoon.
Three people survived, including a dancer at the club and a 56-year-old man who tried to help her, but a man named Wendell Janis died.
The jury convicted Ashland on eight counts including first degree murder after deliberating for an hour.
Investigators told CBS4 they have never determined what motivated Ashland to attack his victims.